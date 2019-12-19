Neal Brown Recaps the 2020 Early Signing Period

The early signing period is here and with the second day of the three day window coming to a close, we take a look at what West Virginia is bringing in with this 2020 class. The Mountaineers signed 18 recruits yesterday, including four offensive lineman and three junior college players. The coaching staff was able to fill many of its needs, but still have some work to do between now and the traditional signing day in February.

Despite the coaching staff not having as much time to develop a relationship with the 2020 recruits as other coaching staffs, this is a pretty darn good class. West Virginia was able to keep Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss away from snatching up wide receiver Sam Brown. They were able to land defensive end Akheem Mesidor without taking an official visit and also kept the commitment of Garrett Greene, who was being poached by Florida State leading up to singing day. Greene, however, wasn't the only one being asked to flip: WR Devell Washington (Michigan, Michigan State), TE Charles Finley (Rutgers) and ATH David Vincent-Okoli (Maryland). There's a lot to like about the current structure of the class and head coach Neal Brown was pleased with his staff's efforts throughout the process:

"We closed strong down the stretch. I think it's important to note too that our staff really kind of started behind on this class, but I think we had a strong finish. It's been extremely hectic. It's been two and a half to three weeks since the conclusion of the TCU game, a ton of travel around the east coast. I'm pleased with the results," Brown stated. "We signed the top two rated prospects in the state of West Virginia, which was our goal. Our class represents ten states and two foreign countries. This class isn't done," Brown continued. "We will have some additions in February and we'll find creative ways to add to our roster moving on leading right up into fall camp."

Coach Brown also talked about how the staff filled their needs and what needs still need to be fulfilled.

Below is a review of the 2020 signing class as it stands. Click on each players name to view their recruiting profile.

QB Garrett Greene

From: Chiles HS/Tallahassee, FL

Height/ Weight: 6’0” 180 lbs

Offers: Florida International, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Alabama, TCU, Temple, Troy, UAB, USF.

WR Reese Smith

From: Boyle County HS/Danville, KY

Height/Weight: 5’11” 180 lbs

Offers: Ball State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee, Troy, UAB.

WR Devell Washington

From: Arthur Hill HS/Saginaw, MI

Height/Weight: 6’4” 200 lbs

Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan St., Ohio State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan.

WR Sam Brown

From: New Hampstead HS/Bloomingdale, GA

Height/Weight: 6'2" 190 lbs

Offers: Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee.

TE Charles Finley

From: DePaul Catholic HS/Wayne, NJ

Height/Weight: 6’4” 205 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, East Carolina, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Toledo, Western Michigan.

OL Zach Frazier

From: Fairmont Senior HS/Fairmont, WV

Height/Weight: 6’2” 275 lbs

Offers: Louisville, Marshall, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

OL Chris Mayo

From: The Peddie School/Hightstown, NJ

Height/Weight: 6’5” 320 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest.

OL Jordan White

From: DeMatha Catholic HS/Hyattsville, MD

Height/Weight: 6’3” 295 lbs

Offers: Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin.

OL Tairiq Stewart

From: ASA College

Height/Weight: 6'5" 330

Offers: Boise, Maryland, Tennessee, Southern Miss, UTSA.

DL Quay Mays

From: Northwest Mississippi CC

Height/Weight: 6’1” 295 lbs

Offers: Charlotte, Iowa St, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, UCF, USF.

DL Akheem Mesidor

From: Clearwater Academy International/Orleans, ON

Height/Weight: 6'3" 250 lbs

Offers: Pitt, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, UCLA, Louisville, Kansas, Kansas St, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Washington St.

DE Sean Martin

From: Bluefield HS/Bluefield, WV

Height/Weight: 6’6” 260 lbs

Offers: Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, North Carolina, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Temple, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

LB Lanell Carr

From: De Smet Jesuit HS/Saint Louis, MO

Height/Weight: 6’3” 230 lbs

Offers: Arkansas, Colorado St, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas St, Kent St, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan.

LB Taurus Simmons

From: Jenkins HS/Savannah, GA

Height/Weight: 6’3” 215 lbs

Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia St, Kansas St, South Alabama, Troy, Tulane, USF.

CB Jackie Matthews

From: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Height/Weight: 6’0” 195 lbs

Offers: Arkansas St, Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky.

CB Jairo Faverus

From: Bristol Academy/Filton, England

Height/Weight: 6’0” 190 lbs

Offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Minnesota, Penn State, Temple.

CB Daryl Porter Jr.

From: American Heritage HS/Fort Lauderdale, FL

Height/Weight: 5’11” 175

Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, TCU, Vanderbilt.

ATH David Vincent-Okoli

From: The Bullis School/Gaithersburg, MD

Height/Weight: 5’11” 180 lbs

Offers: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Kent State, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo.