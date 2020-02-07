2020 Linebacker Set to Make Decision, WVU "In the Mix"

As the Mountaineers put the finishing touches on the 2020 signing class, they will await the decision of linebacker James Thomas, who is set to make his decision this evening.

Thomas (6'2" 210 lbs) out of Mitchell County High School in Baconton, GA will be deciding between West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina. Thomas has kept his recruitment pretty silent, so it is unknown which direction he may be leaning in.



However, he did speak with Jonathan Martin of Mountaineer Maven and talked about his thoughts on West Virginia, "West Virginia made my top three initially when I came on my visit to the university. The school was eye catching and the education they have there is great," Thomas said.

With serious lack of depth at linebacker, this would be a nice pickup for West Virginia as it would add another talented, young body to the mix.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_