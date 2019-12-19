2020 WVU Signing Day Notebook.

Thoughts, observations and cleaning out a crowded early signing period notebook.

March Madness: No, not Bob Huggins and his Top 25 Mountaineers, but the foundation for the class of 2020. The first two commits in the class – Garrett Greene and Reese Smith – both committed to the Mountaineers in early March. Both were important – and it was important to snag both because of the way they’re likely to complement each other because Batman needs Robin. If Neal Brown has success at West Virginia long-term, you can expect Greene and Smith to be integral parts.

SEC Smackdown: When Savannah (Ga.) wide receiver Sam Brown de-committed from UCF in early December his best friend was quite possibly his phone charger. That’s because a flurry of offers would roll in from SEC powers Florida and Georgia – along with Ole Miss and their new head coach, Lane Kiffin.

But West Virginia wouldn’t be deterred. The staff – notably Travis Trickett and Xavier Dye – were relentless. While most experts forecasted the receiver would snub the Mountaineers for the big stage of the SEC it was Brown who did the surprising. They got their man – on the big stage.

D-Line Depth: To glance at the Mountaineer's current makeup along the defensive line one could question why the position was such a high priority in this class. But it’s possible – possible – they could lose numerous standouts after next season.

Enter Sean Martin, Quay Mays, and Ahkeem Mesidor.

All three are a tad different – and all three offer something for next season and beyond. While it’s conceivable they could take a season to redshirt and learn within the program the notion of seeing immediate contributions aren’t out of the question.

Martin, a top in-state recruit, backed off an initial pledge to North Carolina and gave the Mountaineers a much needed boost inside state lines – Mays is a bullish defender at the line who brings experience from the junior college level – Mesidor was a late steal, having to fend off Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

Corner Market: It’s the Big 12, man. West Virginia loses cornerbacks Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey to graduation and after that, well, youth. So, where do they turn?

The Mountaineers signed four cornerbacks – Jackie Matthews, Daryl Porter, David Vincent-Okoli and Jairo Faverus.

The hope is for competition from all. However, according to Neal Brown, Mathews will start out working with the safeties. He will be given every opportunity to earn a starting role. He’s proven, experienced, and physically ready for the next level. But all are athletic and provide depth at a very important position.

Where’s the Beef: It’s no secret the Mountaineers struggled along the offensive line this past season. Even Neal Brown noted on several occasions that it was a position that would be emphasized in this class.

Job. Well. Done.

The Mountaineers signed four – Jordan White, Tairiq Stewart, Zach Frazier and Chris Mayo. They also plan to wait for junior college tackle, Jacob Gamble, who will sign in February.

Albeit late to the class both White and Stewart were welcome additions. White – a Maryland native – flipped his commitment from his hometown Terps and Stewart committed just a few short days before signing. Both are expected to fight for early playing time next season.