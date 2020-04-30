2021 Corner Talks Top 3 Schools Ahead of Decision

Recently, class of 2021 cornerback Jalen Cheek of Atco, New Jersey released his top three schools which included West Virginia, Pitt, and Boston College. Early Thursday morning, Cheek caught up with Sports Illustrated's Boston College reporter A.J. Black to give his thoughts on each of his top three schools.

West Virginia: "I like the campus and facilities that are up and coming. I also like the relationships that I built with the coaches. Also, I fit well into the defense they run at WVU".

Pittsburgh: "I like how the facility is directly connected to the Steelers and the team mirrors an NFL team. Also I built a great relationship with (safeties) Coach Sanders."

Boston College: "I like the new coaching staff that came along. Coach Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and he is a defensive backs guy. Also, I built good relationships with the coaches. I haven't visited Boston College yet, but I had a virtual tour."

Cheek is expected to make his decision either later today or tomorrow and Boston College is being perceived as the favorite, per source. West Virginia will be in the hunt for the eighth commitment of the 2021 class.

Will Jalen Cheek choose the Mountaineers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

