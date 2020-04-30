MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Corner Talks Top 3 Schools Ahead of Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, class of 2021 cornerback Jalen Cheek of Atco, New Jersey released his top three schools which included West Virginia, Pitt, and Boston College. Early Thursday morning, Cheek caught up with Sports Illustrated's Boston College reporter A.J. Black to give his thoughts on each of his top three schools.

West Virginia: "I like the campus and facilities that are up and coming. I also like the relationships that I built with the coaches. Also, I fit well into the defense they run at WVU".

Pittsburgh: "I like how the facility is directly connected to the Steelers and the team mirrors an NFL team. Also I built a great relationship with (safeties) Coach Sanders."

Boston College: "I like the new coaching staff that came along. Coach Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and he is a defensive backs guy. Also, I built good relationships with the coaches. I haven't visited Boston College yet, but I had a virtual tour."

Cheek is expected to make his decision either later today or tomorrow and Boston College is being perceived as the favorite, per source. West Virginia will be in the hunt for the eighth commitment of the 2021 class.

Will Jalen Cheek choose the Mountaineers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Neal Brown "Cautiously Optimistic" Football Season will Start on Time

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown remains optimistic that the 2020 college football season will start on time

Christopher Hall

West Virginia's Biggest Recruiting Needs & Targets

Some areas that the Mountaineers need to improve at and add depth in the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

The 3 Best Fits for Tavon Austin in Free Agency

Where will the former Mountaineer end up for the 2020 season?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Wvfamof6

West Virginia Makes Top 7 for 2021 Ball-Hawking Safety

Mountaineers making some ground on top Kentucky safety

Schuyler Callihan

Tshiebwe's Return Equates to Final Four Potential for WVU

With Tshiebwe returning, the Mountaineers have high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Thompson59

NCAA Football Video Game Unlikely to Return

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Daryl Worley Agrees to Terms with Dallas Cowboys

Former Mountaineer corner has officially signed with the Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan

NCAA Football Video Game Unlikely to Return

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Prepared for NCAA's NIL Guidelines

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been preparing for the ever-changing landscape of college football's name, image, and likeness

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 4 for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Offensive line coach Matt Moore doing his due diligence on the recruiting trail

Schuyler Callihan