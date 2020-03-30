MountaineerMaven
2021 DE "I'd Like to Possibly Make it [WVU] My Home"

Schuyler Callihan

One of the most recent West Virginia offers to have been sent out went to class of 2021 defensive end Clarence Wilson Jr. of Cass Tech (Detroit, MI).

"It felt surreal and I want to take a visit as soon as possible because I'd like to possibly make that my home," Wilson said of the Mountaineers' offer. When asked if any former Mountaineers stick out to him, he responded, "Obviously Tavon Austin. That guy's motor was just different. I still watch his highlights to this day."

Wilson Jr. is in talks with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley to get a visit set up and says that the relationship is off to a great start. "Coach's goal is to win and that's something he and I will always have in common. And he's a great dude."

Wilson Jr. also holds offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado, Arkansas State, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan and others. Wilson tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia and Toledo are tied at the top as leaders in his recruitment and is planning to make a decision before next season or in the midst of it.

