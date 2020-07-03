MountaineerMaven
2021 DE T.J. Sanders Puts WVU in Top 4

Schuyler Callihan

Late Thursday night, class of 2021 defensive end T.J. Sanders of Marion, South Carolina released his top four schools via Twitter, a list which included West Virginia.

North Carolina State, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt also made the cut for Sanders.

Sanders has developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and told Mountaineer Maven that he is hoping to take a visit to West Virginia once the virus is over or settles down to the point where recruits are allowed on campus.

Sanders also informed me that he plans to make his decision either right before the start of the season or during his senior season gets underway. 

Do you think the Mountaineers have a chance to land T.J. Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

