2021 Defensive End Includes WVU in Top Schools Citing Respect for Neal Brown

The West Virginia football program continues receiving good news on the recruiting front as Baltimore (Md.) Class of 2021 defensive end Mattheus Carroll has included the Mountaineers among his list of top ten schools.

Other programs making the cut include Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Temple, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Despite not having yet visited West Virginia because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound, pass-rusher remains in steady contact with the Mountaineer staff.

“The [WVU] coaches have communicated with me every week” Carroll said. “We’ve connected well and me and Coach [Neal] Brown hit it off well.”

“I like how Coach [Neal] Brown is very relatable and honest,” Carroll continued. “The times I’ve talked to him they’ve always been pure conversations and he let me get to know his true self.”

Carroll plans to make the trek to West Virginia once allowed back on campus for visits.