2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

The West Virginia coaching staff is looking to add to their already solid 2021 recruiting class with junior college defensive lineman, Nijel Mcgriff (Northwest Mississippi).

Mcgriff informed Mountaineer Maven that he is nearing his decision and will be making his choice known on June 30th. Mcgriff currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Maryland, Memphis, and a few others.

He has been in touch with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley throughout his recruitment, alongside his former junior college teammate and now Mountaineer, Quay Mays.

"I was very surprised and excited when coach Lesley offered. West Virginia has a great program and I dreamed of playing Power Five footbal, so it's kind of surreal," Mcgriff stated.

Hammond Russell is West Virginia's lone defensive line commit for the 2021 class and with the emphasis centered on acquiring depth up front, Mcgriff will be a name to watch over the next couple of months.

At the moment, it appears as if West Virginia is in a good position to land him. They have several defensive lineman on their board, so they may have the fortune to be able to pick which guys they want to take. Regardless, there seems to be a "heavy" mutual interest between Mcgriff and West Virginia.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a good chance to land Nijel Mcgriff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

