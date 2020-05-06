MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff is looking to add to their already solid 2021 recruiting class with junior college defensive lineman, Nijel Mcgriff (Northwest Mississippi).

Mcgriff informed Mountaineer Maven that he is nearing his decision and will be making his choice known on June 30th. Mcgriff currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Maryland, Memphis, and a few others.

He has been in touch with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley throughout his recruitment, alongside his former junior college teammate and now Mountaineer, Quay Mays. 

"I was very surprised and excited when coach Lesley offered. West Virginia has a great program and I dreamed of playing Power Five footbal, so it's kind of surreal," Mcgriff stated.

Hammond Russell is West Virginia's lone defensive line commit for the 2021 class and with the emphasis centered on acquiring depth up front, Mcgriff will be a name to watch over the next couple of months. 

At the moment, it appears as if West Virginia is in a good position to land him. They have several defensive lineman on their board, so they may have the fortune to be able to pick which guys they want to take. Regardless, there seems to be a "heavy" mutual interest between Mcgriff and West Virginia.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a good chance to land Nijel Mcgriff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag

It's time to open the mail and answer all of your recruiting questions

Jonathan Martin

Reviewing West Virginia's 2016 Draft Class

Taking a look at how the former Mountaineers have performed since entering the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Inside Scoop: Movement on the Recruiting Trail

Some interesting news from this past week on the recruiting front

Jonathan Martin

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 8 Mike O'Laughlin

Can the young tight end emerge as a weapon in the West Virginia offense?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 9 Tony Mathis

Can the youngster fill a big role in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mary jo

EXCLUSIVE: Q&A with Daryl Worley

Former West Virginia corner focused on future with Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan

Recent WVU WR Offer Has Connection to the Mountaineer Program

Is West Virginia in a good spot for this 2022 wide receiver?

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Offer Coveted 2023 Offensive Lineman

West Virginia getting in on the big fella early in his recruitment

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Successfully Rehabbing Injuries

West Virginia continues to progress rehabbing injuries despite COVID-19 shutdown

Christopher Hall