2021 Mississippi Safety Becomes Latest to Receive WVU Offer

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia has extended an offer to Class of 2021 Biloxi (MS) athlete, Elijah Sabbatini.

The Mountaineers join Air Force, Arkansas State, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, and Nevada among a variety of others in offering.

Sabbatini, 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, received his offer from the Mountaineers while on a call with defensive line coach, Jordan Lesley.

“I was on call with Coach [Jordan] Lesley,” said Sabbatini describing how he learned of the offer. “On the phone call yesterday for about 30 minutes and I like his mindset towards recruiting and coaching.”

While schools are mixed between offering Sabbatini as either a wide receiver or safety - the Mountaineers prefer the defensive secondary for his services.

“Most are for safety and a couple are for wide receiver,” explained Sabbatini. “They [WVU] offered for safety, but as long as I get to play I’m fine with whatever.”

The offer from West Virginia quickly placed the Mountaineers as a programs he’s highly considering - joining Kansas, Louisville and Memphis at the current moment.

And while his knowledge on the Mountaineer program seems little now, he’s eager to learn more.

“I plan on learning more soon.”

