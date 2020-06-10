2021 OL Receives WVU Offer, Planning Virtual Visit for Next Week

Late Tuesday night, class of 2021 offensive lineman Justin Pickett (6'7", 315 lbs) of Carmel, Indiana learned that he had received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was pretty excited just because I know it is a great program," Pickett said. "Offensive line coach Matt Moore and I really just started building a relationship. But I’m going to be on a virtual visit next week which should really kickstart a serious relationship with the whole coaching staff."

Pickett holds over 25 offers and has a few schools that are sticking out to him at the moment which include Illinois, Arizona, Miami (OH), and West Virginia.

Pickett expanded on why West Virginia is one of those four schools that are gaining his attention, "Something you really look into when making a decision is knowing the kind of success the team has had and the talent they produce in the NFL as well. It’s really something special."

There is no scheduled commitment date or timeline of when he would like to start narrowing down his options as he is "just letting the whole process take its time."

The date for Pickett's virtual visit is to be determined, but stay tuned as we will have the latest update from Pickett himself following the visit.

