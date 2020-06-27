MountaineerMaven
2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Includes WVU in Top List of Schools

Schuyler Callihan

Friday evening, class of 2021 running back Justin Johnson Jr. of Edwardsville, Illinois took to Twitter to release his top six schools. 

West Virginia made the cut including Michigan State, Minnesota, Cal, Washington State, and Louisville.

Johnson Jr. took a visit to West Virginia back in late January and came away very impressed with not only the campus and facilities, but the warm welcome that he received from the coaching staff.

"The Morgantown environment is great," Johnson tells Mountaineer Maven. "I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

One relationship in particular that has been key in West Virginia's efforts to land the talented running back is with running backs coach Chad Scott, who is Johnson's lead recruiter.

"We talk almost on a daily basis and our relationship is growing stronger. He really likes the way I play and I like the way he coaches. Most importantly, we both like each other's personalities."

Due to the pandemic there's no telling whether or not Johnson Jr. will be able to make a return visit to Morgantown for an official visit, but with West Virginia getting him on campus in January, it should be a huge benefit for the Mountaineers' coaching staff.

Do you think Johnson will choose West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

