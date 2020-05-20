MountaineerMaven
2021 Safety Jordan Lovett Announces Commitment

Schuyler Callihan

Class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett announced minutes ago that he has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Lovett led the nation in interceptions in 2019 with 15 and is viewed as one of the best coverage safeties in the country.

With Lovett off to Kentucky, look for West Virginia to turn their attention to Tyreek Chappell of Philadelphia. The Mountaineers have been recruiting Chappell hard and believe he could be an immediate impact at the safety position.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

It's crazy how far Kentucky has come

