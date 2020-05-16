MountaineerMaven
2021 Wide Receiver Drops Top 10, Includes West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

On Wednesday, class of 2021 wide receiver Demetrius Cannon (6'3", 205-pounds) of Trinity Catholic High School in Saint Louis, Missouri unveiled his top ten schools on Twitter.

"I was amazed when I was first offered by them [West Virginia]. It was during practice and coach had come up to see me and they offered," Cannon said. "I feel like it's a good school, nice coaching staff, great fans, and some very good players. Coach Gasper is a very cool guy. He's easy to talk to and loves helping young players like me."

Cannon says that all of the schools are fairly even and stated "really all of the schools have treated me great."

Cannon also told Mountaineer Maven that he and the coaching staff have discussed planning a visit once COVID-19 passes. As far as a decision date goes, Cannon hopes to make that decision prior to his first game of this upcoming season.

