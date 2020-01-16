MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

2021 Wide Receiver Has Major Interest in WVU, Sets Visit

Schuyler Callihan

The recruiting trail has been extremely quiet as of late and if you are wondering why, it is because we are currently in a "dead period". Coaches will be able to pick back up on recruiting after today and I would expect a ton of movement over the course of the next couple of weeks. 

Last night, class of 2021 wide receiver Reece Jesse of Hopkinsville, KY, informed Mountaineer Maven that he will be visiting West Virginia on January 25th for junior day. "We love WVU, I can't wait to get there for my visit," Jesse said. Earlier this fall, Jesse expressed how excited he was to receive the offer from the Mountaineers, "My family and I are very excited about this offer. We have been talking with WVU since the NCAA allowed them to make contact and I'm extremely thankful and humbled by the offer. It's somewhere I can see myself playing."

Jesse finished his junior campaign with 1,534 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 72 receptions. This year he wants to top that mark by reaching the end zone 20 times.

Jesse also holds offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Purdue and Washington State.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

You always want guys who want to be here. They will play hard for you and bring respect to your program

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Between The Eers Mailbag: Ask Wellington Smith Questions

Send in your questions on the site!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bray1991

Rod Thorn's jersey to hang in the rafters

Rod Thorn to be honored at halftime of West Virginia, Oklahoma on January 29th.

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Jeff Goodman Puts West Virginia Near Top in his Latest Top 25 Rankings

West Virginia climbs Goodman's Top 25 Rankings

John Pentol

by

michaelgresko

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Robertson and Oklahoma ends Mountaineers winning streak

Oklahoma ended West Virginia's nine-game winning streak behind Robertson's 31 points.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Bob Huggins and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers Trounce TCU

WVU HC Bob Huggins discusses the 81-49 win over TCU

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

WATCH: QB Garrett Greene, Football Newcomers Give Tour of New Apartments

The new guys give you a look at their new home

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WVU Makes the Cut for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

Can West Virginia snag up this talented receiver?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Recent 2021 Offer Thinks West Virginia is a "Few Pieces" Away From Being a Powerhouse

Vic Koenning is on the prowl for some secondary help

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol