2021 Wide Receiver Has Major Interest in WVU, Sets Visit

The recruiting trail has been extremely quiet as of late and if you are wondering why, it is because we are currently in a "dead period". Coaches will be able to pick back up on recruiting after today and I would expect a ton of movement over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Last night, class of 2021 wide receiver Reece Jesse of Hopkinsville, KY, informed Mountaineer Maven that he will be visiting West Virginia on January 25th for junior day. "We love WVU, I can't wait to get there for my visit," Jesse said. Earlier this fall, Jesse expressed how excited he was to receive the offer from the Mountaineers, "My family and I are very excited about this offer. We have been talking with WVU since the NCAA allowed them to make contact and I'm extremely thankful and humbled by the offer. It's somewhere I can see myself playing."



Jesse finished his junior campaign with 1,534 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 72 receptions. This year he wants to top that mark by reaching the end zone 20 times.

Jesse also holds offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Purdue and Washington State.