2021 Wide Receiver Includes West Virginia in Top 15

Friday night, class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, South Carolina took to Twitter to release his top 15 schools. The Mountaineers made the cut alongside Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, USC, Baylor, NC State, Kansas State, TCU, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Duke, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

"I have a good relationship with the coaches, they touch base with me and ask how I'm doing and stuff like that," Huggins-Bruce told Mountaineer Maven. "I like the way the offense is set up and the fans are amazing and show great hospitality."

The speedster excels in the short passing game and is a reliable target underneath. He does a lot of damage in the flat and can take a short route, turning it into a 20-yard plus gain in a blink of an eye. He's got great footwork and can make defenders look silly in the open field. Not only does Huggins-Bruce have the ability to be a factor in the passing game, but in the return game as well.

Huggins-Bruce also tells Mountaineer Maven that he expects to make his decision prior to his senior season and that he plans to make another trip back to Morgantown for a visit. He visited for a game this past October when West Virginia hosted Texas for homecoming.

