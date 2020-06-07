MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Sets Decision Date

Schuyler Callihan

Last month, class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce trimmed his list of schools down to 12, with West Virginia remaining in the picture. On Friday, he announced his decision date via Twitter.

Joining the Mountaineers on the list is USC, Virginia Tech, Baylor, North Carolina State, Louisville, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Duke, TCU, and Michigan State.

"I have a good relationship with the coaches, they touch base with me and ask how I'm doing and stuff like that," Huggins-Bruce told Mountaineer Maven. "I like the way the offense is set up. The fans are amazing and show great hospitality."

The speedster excels in the short passing game and is a reliable target underneath. He does a lot of damage in the flat and can take a short route, turning it into a 20-yard plus gain in a blink of an eye. He's got great footwork and can make defenders look silly in the open field. Not only does Huggins-Bruce have the ability to be a factor in the passing game, but in the return game as well.

Huggins-Bruce has already made a visit to West Virginia, so the Mountaineers will certainly be in contention.

Do you think West Virginia lands wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Top 2021 WR Kaden Prather Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

3 WVU Sophomores Poised For a Breakout Season

West Virginia could be relying on some young stars to emerge in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Flip Watch? West Virginia Continues Pursuit of Missouri Defensive Line Commit

Are the Mountaineers on the right path to flip Missouri defensive line commit?

Schuyler Callihan

Five West Virginia Freshman to Watch for in 2020

These five freshman could make an impact for the Mountaineers this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Darius Stills Makes Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills named to the Lott IMPACT Watch List

Christopher Hall

WVU Transfer Portal Update: Who's In, Who's Out

Taking an in-depth look at the roster movement this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

Athlon Sports Names Darius Stills to All-Big 12 First Team

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills set to go out with a bang

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Brandon Napoleon Talks Dana, Neal Brown

Former West Virginia cornerback Brandon Napoleon joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

2022 QB Jayden Sauray Excited & Thankful for West Virginia Offer

The West Virginia coaching staff has sent out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2021 Linebacker Puts West Virginia in Top 11 Schools

North Carolina linebacker Jabrill McNeill includes WVU in top list of schools

Schuyler Callihan