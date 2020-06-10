2021 WR Patrick Bryant Set to Make Decision Between WVU, Big Ten School

Wednesday afternoon, class of 2021 wide receiver Patrick Bryant of Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida took to Twitter to announce his top two schools.

Bryant will be making his decision between West Virginia and Illinois and will make his announcement on June 14th.

The Mountaineers already have two wide receivers committed in the 2021 class (Andrew Wilson-Lamp & Kaden Prather) and are looking to lock up their third.

