2021 WR Talks WVU Offer, Relationship with Gerad Parker

Schuyler Callihan

Just a few days ago, West Virginia sent out an offer to class of 2021 wide receiver Skyler Bell of The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

"I was very excited, I’ve had a relationship with coach [Gerad] Parker since he was at Penn State and I’m glad that he stayed on me and offered me at WVU," Bell said. "I think we both are intending on building it to be a stronger relationship. He's a great guy and is really honest with me," he added.

Bell originally had his commitment date slated for next week, but tells Mountaineer Maven that he wants to push that date back. "My family might want to take more time and think about everything," Bell stated. 

This is a good sign for West Virginia as he is planning on delaying his commitment shortly after receiving the Mountaineers' offer.

Bell currently holds offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Temple, Rutgers, Wake Forest, UConn, and several others. Bell says that Iowa, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Northwestern are the current leaders in his recruitment, but is willing to keep his options open.

Bell does plan on making a visit to West Virginia "when the time comes," but doesn't have anything in the works at the moment.

