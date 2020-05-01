2021 WVU Cornerback Target Makes Decision

Just moments ago, class of 2021 cornerback Jalen Cheek (Atco, New Jersey) took to Twitter to announce his decision to attend Boston College.

Cheek chose the Golden Eagles over West Virginia and Pitt.

Per A.J. Black of Sports Illustrated's BC Bulletin, Cheek had been leaning toward Boston College for quite some time.

As for the Mountaineers, expect their attention to be turned to Tyreek Chappell (Philadelphia, PA), and junior college corners De'Jahn Warren (Lackawanna) and Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi).

