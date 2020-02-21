West Virginia Football Recruiting Big Board Class of 2021

With the 2020 signing class pretty much wrapped up, we turn the page and our focus to the class of 2021. Today, we will take a look at some of the big names that West Virginia will be going after at each position. This will be updated weekly and at the beginning of each month we will compile a list of recruits that we believe will end up as Mountaineers for a "Mock 2021 Class". The first installment of our mock class was released earlier this month projecting both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

*Note that the recruiting big board does not include commits, nor does the list go in order of interest. List is alphabetically ordered.*

Quarterback

Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL)

Nate Hampton (Mocksville, NC)

Emmett Morehead (Alexandria, VA)

Walter Simmons III (Orange Park, FL)

Chrisitian Veilleux (Potomac, MD)

Runningback

Audric Estime (Montvale, NJ)

Roman Hemby (Bel Air, MD)

Johnny Martin (Blackwood, NJ)

Eric McDaniels (Hopewell, VA)

Cam'Ron Valdez (Rockdale, TX)

Wide Receiver

Bralon Brown (Hollywood, FL)

Michael Jackson (Las Vegas, NV)

Reece Jesse (Hopkinsville, KY)

JJ Jones (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Christian Leary (Orlando, FL)

Tight End

Jordan Dingle (Bowling Green, KY)

Leron Husbands (Washington, D.C.)

Jack Pugh (Hilliard, OH)

Michael Trigg (Lake Wales, FL)

Offensive Tackle

Tristan Bounds (Wallingford, CT)

Cameron James (Chicago, IL)

Michael McLaughlin (Pompano Beach, FL)

Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV)

David Wohlabaugh (Stow, OH) - Kentucky commit

Bruno Zandamela (Clearwater, FL)

Offensive Guard

Isaiah Bunn (Deerfield Beach, FL)

Jager Burton (Lexington, KY)

Aaron Gunn (New Castle, PA)

Geno VanDemark (Montvale, NJ)

Center

Bryson Estes (McDonough, GA)

Ryan Rodriguez (Miami, FL)

Defensive End

Elliot Donald (Pittsburgh, PA)

Keshon Griffin (Hammonton, NJ)

Zeiqui Lawton (Charleston, WV)

Darryl Peterson (Akron, OH)

Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH)

Defensive Tackle

James Gillespie (Woodbridge, VA)

Taleeq Robbins (Philadelphia, PA)

Terion Sugick (Fort Washington, MD)

Linebacker

Tristan Cox (Somerset, KY)

Raneiria Dillworth (Kernersville, NC)

Cameron Junior (Middletown, OH)

Preston Lavant (Cordele, GA)

Christopher Paul Jr. (Cordele, GA)

Sebastian Sagar (Brooklyn, NY)

Gereme Spraggins (Hutchinson C.C.) - Maryland commit

Cornerback

Tyreek Chappell (Philadelphia, PA)

Isaiah Johnson (Bluefield, WV)

Matt Marshall (Philadelphia, PA)

Safety

Sirad Bryant (Cordele, GA)

Jordan Lovett (Radcliff, KY)

Javon McIntyre (Philadelphia, PA) - Pitt commit

Bralyn Oliver (Honea Path, SC)

Athlete

Tymir Brown (Jacksonville, NC)

Jamareeh Jones (Highland Springs, VA)

Zakee Wheatley (Severn, MD)

