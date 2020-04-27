2021 WVU Safety Target Announces Decision Date

Early Monday afternoon, class of 2021 safety Tyeek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, PA took to Twitter to announce that he will be making his decision on July 4th.

Chappell recently released his top nine schools which included Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M, Tennessee, Pitt, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Baylor, and West Virginia.

A few weeks ago, Chappell talked to Mountaineer Maven about his interest in the Mountaineers, "I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there. Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship."

The Mountaineers currently have one safety commit in the 2021 class - Saint McLeod, who also hails from Philadelphia. He, along with safety sophomore-to-be Tykee Smith (Philadelphia native) could help reign him into the West Virginia program.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is very unlikely that Chappell will be able to make any more in-person visits. Fortunately for West Virginia, he has already been on campus, seen the facilities and met the coaching staff first-hand.

Do you think West Virginia has a good shot to land Tyreek Chappell? Could this be the start of a pipeline to the "City of Brotherly Love"? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

