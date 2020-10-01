SI.com
MountaineerMaven
2022 ATH Relieved to Receive WVU Offer: "The One I've Been Waiting For"

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer out to class of 2022 athlete Omari Kelly (6'2", 180 lbs) of Hewitt-Trussville HS in Trussville, Alabama.

"It was one that I have been waiting for and was kind of a sigh of relief when Coach Reagan told me they were going to offer," Kelly said. "Tavon Austin and T.J. Simmons are a couple of guys that stand out to me that went there."

Although it is still early stages of his recruitment, Kelly is rapidly becoming one of the most sought after recruits in the state of Alabama. Through the first six games of this season, Kelly has racked up 17 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns. 

Several schools such as Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan, Purdue, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Indiana, Georgia Tech, SMU, and several others have offered Kelly and many others have expressed interest.

Kelly tells Mountaineer Maven that Arizona State, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Purdue, and Michigan currently standout to him at the moment, but is still holding an open recruitment and the Mountaineers will certainly be involved. 

He intends to make his college decision on his mother's birthday, which is March 1st. If he feels uncertain at that time, he says he will wait until signing day.

