2022 ATH TJ Bullard Believes WVU is "Building Something Special"

Tuesday afternoon, class of 2022 athlete TJ Bullard (6'0", 170 lbs) of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was very happy when Coach Scott offered me. I'm very grateful," Bullard said of the WVU offer. "I'm looking forward to building a relationship wiht him and the rest of the West Virginia staff. They have a great football program and they're building something special up there. It would be really cool to play in the Big 12. There's talent everywhere and I like competing against highly skilled players and the Big 12 has that."

Bullard told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is recruiting him as a strong safety/outside linebacker and it's no surprise who some of his all-time favorite college football players are.

"Karl Joseph is one of my favorite players, I'm a big fan of his. I like the way he played within the defense, he was just a beat. Oh, and K.J. Dillon as well. WVU has produced some great defensive players over the years."

Although Bullard has a lot of interest in West Virginia, he also holds offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Colorado State, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, South Florida, and a few others.

Bullard tells Mountaineer Maven that he does not have a decision date set at this time and as he plans to take his time going through the recruiting process.

