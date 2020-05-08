2022 Athlete Believes West Virginia "Has a Lot to Offer"

One of West Virginia's most recent offers was extended to class of 2022 athlete Ty Bryant of Frederick Douglass High School of Lexington, Kentucky.

"I was ecstatic about it. It’s crazy because I remember watching Tavon Austin highlights when he was there and now I have a chance to go there," Bryant said of the West Virginia offer. "I think the program has a lot to offer and in the conference, they throw the ball a lot so I like that."

Bryant's lead recruiter is offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

"I’ve talked to him a few times and every time, he sounds happy to be on the phone about recruiting me. He said after this coronavirus stuff ends he would love to have me up there for a visit."

With Bryant hailing from head coach Neal Brown's home state of Kentucky, that is one person he is looking forward to meeting and developing a relationship with.

"I think he’s a good guy. I haven’t got a chance to talk to him yet but from what I’ve heard, he seems like a good guy and a great coach."

Bryant also holds other offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Marshall, Cincinnati and Dartmouth and does not have any leaders at this point in his recruitment.

