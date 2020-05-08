MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 Athlete Believes West Virginia "Has a Lot to Offer"

Schuyler Callihan

One of West Virginia's most recent offers was extended to class of 2022 athlete Ty Bryant of Frederick Douglass High School of Lexington, Kentucky.

"I was ecstatic about it. It’s crazy because I remember watching Tavon Austin highlights when he was there and now I have a chance to go there," Bryant said of the West Virginia offer. "I think the program has a lot to offer and in the conference, they throw the ball a lot so I like that."

Bryant's lead recruiter is offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

"I’ve talked to him a few times and every time, he sounds happy to be on the phone about recruiting me. He said after this coronavirus stuff ends he would love to have me up there for a visit." 

With Bryant hailing from head coach Neal Brown's home state of Kentucky, that is one person he is looking forward to meeting and developing a relationship with.

"I think he’s a good guy. I haven’t got a chance to talk to him yet but from what I’ve heard, he seems like a good guy and a great coach."

Bryant also holds other offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Marshall, Cincinnati and Dartmouth and does not have any leaders at this point in his recruitment.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Coaching Staffs Taking a Pay Cut

Mountaineer coaches taking a pay cut due to COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 6 James Gmiter

Will 2020 turn out to be a big year for the West Virginia lineman?

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Cancels In-Person Media Days, Will Move to Virtual Setting

The coronavirus continues to shut events down

Schuyler Callihan

Latest 2023 WVU Offer Compares His Game to Colton McKivitz

The Mountaineers offer massive freshman offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Mississippi Safety Becomes Latest to Receive WVU Offer

Mountaineers hit the deep south for latest offer

Jonathan Martin

WVU Announces Partnership with Jeremy Darlow to Educate Student-Athletes on Personal Branding

Neal Brown getting ahead of the curve on preparing for the NCAA's new guidelines

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 7 Exree Loe

Is this the year for West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe to shine?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2023 Defensive End Loves What West Virginia Has to Offer

The Mountaineers are the latest to extend offer to top Florida defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good position for this top juco recruit

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag

It's time to open the mail and answer all of your recruiting questions

Jonathan Martin