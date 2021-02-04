2022 Athlete Brody Foley Surprised by WVU Offer

Class of 2022 tight end/inside linebacker Brody Foley (6’6”, 230 lbs) has been picking up steam with Power Five schools in recent weeks. The junior from Cincinnati has received offers from schools like Nebraska, Illinois, and Kentucky. While he’s been talking to WVU’s coaches, he wasn’t expecting an offer so soon.

Foley’s size makes him a receiving threat on the offensive side of the ball, but in an interview with Mountaineer Maven, Foley says he’s being recruited by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley to play defensive end at WVU.

“He’s been texting me over the last few days,” Foley said. “We’ve had some great conversations so far and I think it’ll turn into a good relationship.”

Foley says that in making his college decision, he’s looking for a school with good academics and a team with a great culture and staff.

When asked about his thoughts on playing for West Virginia, Foley noted that he believes the Mountaineers are on the rise in the Big 12.

“It’s a big-time conference with big-time players,” Foley said. “It would be awesome to play in the Big 12.”

Foley told Mountaineer Maven that he really liked watching Will Grier play at West Virginia. As for traditions like singing “Country Roads,” Foley might need some convincing.

“My sophomore year I had to listen to it three times after we had lost [a game,]” Foley joked. “It was like a scene from a movie.”

The Mountaineer coaching staff might have to convince Foley to associate “Country Roads” with victories to get him on-board with one of the school’s favorite traditions. Foley says he’ll “probably” take a visit to campus when it’s allowed, and he thinks he’ll be ready to make his final decision in the summer.

