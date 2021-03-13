Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
2022 CB Jacolby Spells Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes West Virginia

The Mountaineers find themselves in the mix for one of the top corners in Florida.
Thursday evening, class of 2022 cornerback Jacolby Spells of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida announced his top five schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, and Georgia.

"Talking to the coaches at WVU, I feel that’s somewhere I can be at me and Coach Trickett have great talks. He is a really cool person and someone I can be around," Spells told Mountaineer Maven.

Spells is not only interested in West Virginia but also has a connection to the program with current freshman corner Daryl Porter Jr., who was a teammate of his in 2019 at American Heritage.

"He hasn't told me too much about it yet, but I've been keeping in touch with him since he left and all he has is nothing but good things to say about the program. It would be fun playing with him again."

Spells plans to let his recruitment ride out a little bit while examining all of his options before narrowing things down and choosing a school.

