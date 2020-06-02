2022 CB James Monds Talks WVU Offer, Thoughts on the Big 12

Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2022 cornerback James Monds of Fort Pierce Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Florida.

"I was super excited, it was big for me. I really like WVU and what they have to offer me," Monds said. "I like the Big 12 Conference. It has a lot of great teams and good football. I feel like I can go into the Big 12 and make an impact."

Monds also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is friends with former West Virginia linebacker Xavier Preston, "He told me it is real nice and that the fans are amazing."

The lead recruiter for Monds is tight ends coach Travis Trickett. The two are in the early stages of their relationship, but Monds says that he can't wait to build a rapport with him over time. He has not yet scheduled a visit to Morgantown, but said that it will "most definitely" happen.

Monds also holds offers from Clemson, Penn State, Indiana, Arizona, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Miami, Kansas, Tulsa, Central Florida, Buffalo, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Bowling Green, Kent State, and UAB.

At this time, Monds does not have any leaders in his recruitment and does not have a decision date set in place.

