BREAKING: 2022 DE Aric Burton Commits to WVU

Monday afternoon, class of 2022 edge rusher Aric Burton (6'5", 210 lbs) of Clearwater International Academy took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kansas, and Minnesota.

Subscribers to Mountaineer Maven saw our prediction of Burton to WVU three days ago!

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEER MAVEN TODAY - THE FIRST MONTH JUST $1

"I fell in love with the program," Burton told Mountaineer Maven. "It has a bright future under Coach Brown and I want to be a part of it."

Burton originally hails from Heufeld, Bavaria, Germany and if you have been paying close attention to WVU recruiting over the past couple of years, you will have noticed that Neal Brown isn't afraid to dip into international waters. In fact, Burton becomes the 7th international player to join the WVU football program since Neal Brown took the job. The connection between PPI Recruits and WVU continues to grow stronger with four of the seven international players coming from the PPI program.

What also helped out the Mountaineers in selling the program to Burton is the success that defensive end Akheem Mesidor has had early in his career. Mesidor is an international recruit as well (originally from Canada) and attended Clearwater Academy International, which is where Burton now plays.

"They have a lot of young talented players like Akheem that won't back down and keep on fighting and they're only going to get better since Coach Brown is there."

Burton becomes West Virginia's 9th commit in the 2022 recruiting class.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

2022 DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Reshapes Top List of Schools

WVU Makes Top 3 for 2022 S Jacolby Spells

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.