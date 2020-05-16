2022 DL Drew Shelton Earns WVU Offer

Earlier this month, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2022 offensive lineman Drew Shelton (6'5", 255-pounds) of Downington, Pennsylvania.

"The WVU offer was big for me, I was really excited," Shelton said. "I had talked to coach [Chad] Scott before and he told me they really liked me, so when my head coach told me to call him again I was excited. He told me all about the atmosphere and how everyone in West Virginia roots for WVU on Saturday's, which is pretty cool. It seems to me like there are a bunch of great coaches I can build a good relationship with."

He also noted that he doesn't know much about the school, but is looking forward to establishing his relationship with coach Scott in the future.

Shelton also holds other offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Michigan State, Syracuse, and a few others.

When asked if any schools are sticking out to him at this point he responded, "Not as of right now. It's early in my process and I can't go on any visits, so that will delay everything."

Shelton told Mountaineer Maven that he intends on scheduling a visit to West Virginia once the quarantine lifts, but a set date has not been made at this time.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.