2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Intrigued by WVU's Traditions, Development of Players

The Mountaineers are going after two players from Middletown High School in Delaware.

Tuesday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2022 defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'5", 250 lbs) of Middletown, Delaware.

"It was a blessing. I was excited when Coach Andrew [Jackson] called and offered me," Durojaiye told Mountaineer Maven. "I think it's a great program that develops their players. From what I see on social media, they want to be a dominant team in the Big 12 and I love that."

Durojaiye also holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Temple, Western Kentucky, and several others. As of the moment, there are no leaders in Durojaiye's recruitment but he did say that he likes how things are trending with the WVU staff.

"I plan on taking visits to everyone that offers. I'm not rushing a date but once I find the best fit, I'll commit. I'm looking for a school that develops me both on and off the field. A school that cares about me beyond football. I want a place I can call home," Durojaiye said. "We are still building a relationship but the talks have been good so far [with WVU]. I'll definitely plan on coming up for a visit. I just don't know if it'll be for an official or unofficial yet."

When it comes to what sticks out to him about WVU, Durojaiye said that he loves the tradition of playing Country Roads following a win and is also a fan of a few former/current Mountaineers.

"I don't know the words yet but I've seen the videos of everyone singing Country Roads. I love that it brings the fans and the team together as one big family. I'm a big fan of the Stills brothers and Tavon Austin, of course."

Durojaiye also attends the same high school as West Virginia's top QB target Braden Davis, who showed him some love on Twitter after receiving the offer from WVU.

When asked what it would be like to play with Davis at the next level Durojaiye responded, "It would definitely be cool, especially because he's someone that I'm close with. We've talked about it but we aren't looking at it like a package deal."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.