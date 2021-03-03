Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2022 LB Edwin Kolenge Details Why West Virginia Made His Top 8 Schools

WVU is squarely in the mix for 2022 Canadian inside linebacker.
Author:
Publish date:

Recently, class of 2022 inside linebacker Edward Wilson Tara Kolenge (6'3", 225 lbs) of Montreal, QC, Canada released his top eight schools via Twitter. West Virginia made the cut alongside Virginia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, Syracuse, and Howard.

It wasn't too much of a surprise to see West Virginia in Kolenge's top list of schools since he had been an avid fan of Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, Geno Smith, and the crew. When he first received the offer last May, he lit up with joy.

"I was surprised and excited because I grew up watching them on TV all of the time. Now to know that I have an opportunity to play for them, it's great," Kolenge told Mountaineer Maven. "They have a great program, with a great future. I really think I can fit in there and I love the engineering program that they offer," Kolenge told Mountaineer Maven. 

Kolenge attends the same high school as West Virginia defensive end Akheem Mesidor who had a phenomenal true freshman season leading the team in sacks and Kolenge took notice.

"The fact that Coach Brown reached out to me often and the fact that Akheem had a huge freshman season proved to me that they can develop players at a high level."

At the moment, there is no decision date set or timeline as to when Kolenge expects to pick his school of choice.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-03-03 at 1.44.53 AM
Recruiting

2022 LB Edwin Kolenge Details Why West Virginia Made His Top 8 Schools

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

Mike Carey Named a Semifinalist for Naismith Women's Coach of the Year

USATSI_15657862_168388579_lowres
Basketball

One Remaining Scenario for WVU to Earn a No. 1 Seed

cKwXAouc
Basketball

Bob Huggins Explains What Went Wrong in the Loss to Baylor

USATSI_14132455_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology Following Loss to No. 3 Baylor

Deuce
Basketball

WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Baylor

McNeil
Basketball

WATCH: Sean McNeil Postgame Press Conference | Baylor

Huggs
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Baylor