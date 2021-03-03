2022 LB Edwin Kolenge Details Why West Virginia Made His Top 8 Schools

Recently, class of 2022 inside linebacker Edward Wilson Tara Kolenge (6'3", 225 lbs) of Montreal, QC, Canada released his top eight schools via Twitter. West Virginia made the cut alongside Virginia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, Syracuse, and Howard.

It wasn't too much of a surprise to see West Virginia in Kolenge's top list of schools since he had been an avid fan of Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, Geno Smith, and the crew. When he first received the offer last May, he lit up with joy.

"I was surprised and excited because I grew up watching them on TV all of the time. Now to know that I have an opportunity to play for them, it's great," Kolenge told Mountaineer Maven. "They have a great program, with a great future. I really think I can fit in there and I love the engineering program that they offer," Kolenge told Mountaineer Maven.

Kolenge attends the same high school as West Virginia defensive end Akheem Mesidor who had a phenomenal true freshman season leading the team in sacks and Kolenge took notice.

"The fact that Coach Brown reached out to me often and the fact that Akheem had a huge freshman season proved to me that they can develop players at a high level."

At the moment, there is no decision date set or timeline as to when Kolenge expects to pick his school of choice.

