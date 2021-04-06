2022 LB Mekhi Mason Releases Top 7, Includes West Virginia

The Mountaineers are in the mix for a 2022 linebacker.

Monday afternoon, class of 2022 linebacker Mekhi Mason (6'1", 220 lbs) of Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Florida took to Twitter to announce his top seven schools.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Indiana, Florida State, Pitt, and Syracuse.

"I have a great relationship with Coach [Travis] Trickett and I think I'll be a great fit with that defense and in that program," Mason told Mountaineer Maven.

Mason also informed me that he intends to make his college decision sometime this spring or at the end of this summer and says there are no leaders in his top seven.

"I'm just looking for a place that feels like I'm home and somewhere where I can grow as a football player and as a man."

West Virginia is especially thin at the linebacker position in terms of numbers so don't be surprised to see the Mountaineer coaching staff put on the fullcourt press for Mason and a handful of other linebackers in the 2022 class as well. The two most experienced linebackers currently on the WVU roster, Josh Chandler-Semedo and Exree Loe, are entering their senior year this fall.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.