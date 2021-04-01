Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers pick up another commitment.
Author:
Publish date:

Thursday morning, class of 2022 offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman (6'6", 300 lbs) of the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia.

Weidman chose West Virginia over Indiana and Nebraska and other offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and several others.

Weidman becomes the Mountaineers' third commit of the 2022 class and the second offensive lineman joining Charlie Katarincic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-03-27 at 12.08.28 PM
Recruiting

2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

USATSI_14065616
Baseball

Catching Up With David Carpenter: WVU Baseball Off To Solid Start

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 21: What Are Your Standards?

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) cannot come up with the touchdown pass with pressure from Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Karl Joseph Scheduled to Meet with the Steelers

Screen Shot 2021-03-31 at 4.47.14 PM
Basketball

BREAKING: Josiah Harris Commits to WVU

Garrett Greene
Football

Garrett Greene is Getting a Handle of the Offense

Leddie Brown
Football

WATCH: Leddie Brown Press Conference 3/31

Alonzo Addae
Football

WATCH: Alonzo Addae Press Conference 3/31