2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers pick up another commitment.

Thursday morning, class of 2022 offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman (6'6", 300 lbs) of the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia.

Weidman chose West Virginia over Indiana and Nebraska and other offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and several others.

Weidman becomes the Mountaineers' third commit of the 2022 class and the second offensive lineman joining Charlie Katarincic.

