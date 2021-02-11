Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2022 OL Yaser Alawadi Completes 2nd Virtual Visit to WVU

The Mountaineer coaching staff is continuing to place their focus on addressing the offensive line.
Author:
Publish date:

Over the last few months, the West Virginia coaching staff has put a lot of focus into their offensive line and 2022 recruit Yaser Alawadi (6'8", 320 lbs) of Main East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, has been one guy they've begun pursuing hard.

Alawadi received his offer from West Virginia back in mid-September and has since taken two virtual visits to Morgantown. The latest visit occurred on Wednesday as he was able to get into deeper conversations about the program and had more one on one time with members of the coaching staff.

"It went really good, I got a chance to talk to the coaching staff, and they showed me all they have to offer other than football. They talked about academics and a bunch of other things," Alawadi said. "I got to talk to Coach Gasper and Coach Moore. They are really cool and outgoing people who really care about their players. They’ve obviously come a long way in the last few years. Overall, I believe they're a great program with a great coaching staff behind them."

In addition to West Virginia, Alawadi also holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, and several others. Alawadi told Mountaineer Maven that he does not have any top schools at the moment and that a decision date has not been determined at this time. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Dreshun Miller
Football

BREAKING: WVU Starting Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 9.42.11 AM
Recruiting

2022 OL Yaser Alawadi Completes 2nd Virtual Visit to WVU

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
Basketball

Big 12 Announces WVU Women's Basketball Schedule Changes

USATSI_15382641_168388579_lowres
Football

Initial Thoughts on WVU's 2021 Football Schedule

Neal Brown
Football

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces 2021 Football Schedule

DUl_90rs
Basketball

WVU's Derek Culver Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

USATSI_15553945_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Addition by Subtraction Appears to be Working Again for Huggins, WVU

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 9.31.14 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 9 for 2022 LB Keaten Wade