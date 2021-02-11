2022 OL Yaser Alawadi Completes 2nd Virtual Visit to WVU

Over the last few months, the West Virginia coaching staff has put a lot of focus into their offensive line and 2022 recruit Yaser Alawadi (6'8", 320 lbs) of Main East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, has been one guy they've begun pursuing hard.

Alawadi received his offer from West Virginia back in mid-September and has since taken two virtual visits to Morgantown. The latest visit occurred on Wednesday as he was able to get into deeper conversations about the program and had more one on one time with members of the coaching staff.

"It went really good, I got a chance to talk to the coaching staff, and they showed me all they have to offer other than football. They talked about academics and a bunch of other things," Alawadi said. "I got to talk to Coach Gasper and Coach Moore. They are really cool and outgoing people who really care about their players. They’ve obviously come a long way in the last few years. Overall, I believe they're a great program with a great coaching staff behind them."

In addition to West Virginia, Alawadi also holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, and several others. Alawadi told Mountaineer Maven that he does not have any top schools at the moment and that a decision date has not been determined at this time.

