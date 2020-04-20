2022 Small Forward Intrigued by West Virginia Offer

As the Mountaineers continue to find the final remaining piece of the 2021 recruiting class, head coach Bob Huggins is not neglecting future classes as he extended an offer to class of 2022 small forward, Josiah Harris (Cleveland, OH).

"Being offered by Coach Huggins who is a legend meant a lot to me," Harris said. "I got to speak to him during my unofficial visit I took earlier this season. He is definitely someone who is passionate about the game and is a winner."

Harris was extremely thankful for the offer and was thrilled to receive on from West Virginia - a team that he has been watching for quite some time. "I actually used to watch West Virginia a lot growing up and still do to this day. I loved watching Jevon Carter play because he was such a dog on the court and wouldn’t back down to anyone and I love the schools defensive mentality," Harris noted.

There are no current leaders in Harris' recruitment at this time, but does hold offers from SMU, Duquesne, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Akron, and Youngstown State, and West Virginia. He is also holds major interest from Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Texas A & M, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Georgetown, Purdue and Cincinnati.

Harris also informed Mountaineer Maven that he does plan on making another trip to West Virginia once the coronavirus begins to clear up. As of now, his recruitment is put on a slight hold.

