2022 Wide Receiver Says WVU Offer "Didn't Feel Real"

Last week the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2022 wide receiver Tayshawn Trent of East Detroit High School in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Trent was shocked about the West Virginia offer, but was extremely thrilled to learn of the news. "I was very surprised. It didn't feel real because one of my favorite college receivers went there - Tavon Austin. He gave me a show every time I watched him play," Trent said. "I don't know much about the program, but they love receivers with speed and size, which I would fit perfectly in."

New linebackers coach Dontae Wright is the lead recruiter for Trent and the two are still in the early stages of getting to know one another. "Our relationship isn't strong right now, but I know it will be. Real awesome coach, cares about everything you do on and off the field."

Trent also tells Mountaineer Maven that he holds offers from Michigan, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Akron. "Right now I really like Kentucky, Michigan, and Indiana. I really want an offer from Clemson."

When it comes to narrowing down his recruitment on his way to his decision, he's got his plan all mapped out. "Hopefully I can do a top 20 towards the end of my junior season, and a top 10 at the end of my senior season."

