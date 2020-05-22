MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 Wide Receiver Says WVU Offer "Didn't Feel Real"

Schuyler Callihan

Last week the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2022 wide receiver Tayshawn Trent of East Detroit High School in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Trent was shocked about the West Virginia offer, but was extremely thrilled to learn of the news. "I was very surprised. It didn't feel real because one of my favorite college receivers went there - Tavon Austin. He gave me a show every time I watched him play," Trent said. "I don't know much about the program, but they love receivers with speed and size, which I would fit perfectly in."

New linebackers coach Dontae Wright is the lead recruiter for Trent and the two are still in the early stages of getting to know one another. "Our relationship isn't strong right now, but I know it will be. Real awesome coach, cares about everything you do on and off the field."

Trent also tells Mountaineer Maven that he holds offers from Michigan, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Akron. "Right now I really like Kentucky, Michigan, and Indiana. I really want an offer from Clemson."

When it comes to narrowing down his recruitment on his way to his decision, he's got his plan all mapped out. "Hopefully I can do a top 20 towards the end of my junior season, and a top 10 at the end of my senior season."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Neal Brown Announces 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown takes another step in educating his student-athletes

Christopher Hall

Holton added to Best Virginia

Press Virginia veteran Jonathan Holton signs with Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 DL Caden Curry

The Mountaineer coaching staff sends out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

How can the Mountaineer defense improve in 2020?

Daniel Woods

2021 CB Maxwell Hairston Names Top Schools, Sets Decision Date

West Virginia being considered by Michigan cornerback

Jonathan Martin

Top 2021 Linebacker Includes WVU in Final 10

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for one of the nation's top linebackers

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Geno agrees to deal to stay in Seattle

Schuyler Callihan

WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

Another future Mountaineer receives invite to Tiki Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Garrett Greene Throwing to Sam James, Bryce Wheaton

The young West Virginia gunslinger finding ways to get his work in

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

These spots will help define the Mountaineer offense in the new season

Daniel Woods

by

Hoosier1982