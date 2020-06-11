MountaineerMaven
2022 WR Akim Sledge Says WVU Was "The Offer I've Been Waiting For"

Schuyler Callihan

Last month, West Virginia offered class of 2022 wide receiver Akim Sledge of Life Christian Academy of Colonial Heights, Virginia.

"Honestly it was one of the offers I have been waiting for and I was very excited when I was offered by WVU," Sledge said. "It felt like home every time I visited, from talking to the players, to coaches, I just felt comfortable. My overall perception is that it’s a great school with a great program, which is continually getting better day by day and year by year and it's also great academically."

Sledge has been on campus on an unofficial visit and also camped at West Virginia last year. He is planning on returning to Morgantown sometime in the near future.

Sledge also holds offers from Penn State, Virginia , Pitt, Liberty, East Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, and Buffalo.

