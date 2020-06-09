2022 WR Kaden Saunders Includes WVU In Top 7 Schools

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders of Westerville, OH released his top seven schools, which included West Virginia.

Also making the cut alongside West Virginia is Michigan, Arizona State, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Indiana. As Saunders stated in his tweeted, he is planning to make his decision on September 25th or somewhere around that time.

Saunders recently took a visit to West Virginia back in March and told Mountaineer Maven that he had a blast on the trip. ""It was great," Saunders said of the visit. "I really like coach Parker and really like our relationship a lot, we bond more than any other coach. The basketball game was sweet and the atmosphere was amazing. I love the fans there."

Gerad Parker's relationship with Saunders dates back to his days at Penn State and that relationship has continued through the change of schools. "We've been in touch since I got the offer from Penn State. My relationship with him makes my interest in West Virginia very high. I know I can't make a decision based on a coach, but it is definitely a factor."

Another thing that has caught the attention of Saunders is head coach Neal Brown's vision for the program.

"I love what he's doing with the program. It's definitely going uphill and they will be a team to watch over the next couple years as he gets things rolling."

Do you believe the Mountaineers will land Kaden Saunders? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.