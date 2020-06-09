MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 WR Kaden Saunders Includes WVU In Top 7 Schools

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders of Westerville, OH released his top seven schools, which included West Virginia.

Also making the cut alongside West Virginia is Michigan, Arizona State, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Indiana. As Saunders stated in his tweeted, he is planning to make his decision on September 25th or somewhere around that time.

Saunders recently took a visit to West Virginia back in March and told Mountaineer Maven that he had a blast on the trip. ""It was great," Saunders said of the visit. "I really like coach Parker and really like our relationship a lot, we bond more than any other coach. The basketball game was sweet and the atmosphere was amazing. I love the fans there."

Gerad Parker's relationship with Saunders dates back to his days at Penn State and that relationship has continued through the change of schools. "We've been in touch since I got the offer from Penn State. My relationship with him makes my interest in West Virginia very high. I know I can't make a decision based on a coach, but it is definitely a factor."

Another thing that has caught the attention of Saunders is head coach Neal Brown's vision for the program.

"I love what he's doing with the program. It's definitely going uphill and they will be a team to watch over the next couple years as he gets things rolling."

Do you believe the Mountaineers will land Kaden Saunders? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

To Test or Not Test: The Question That Could Determine the CFB Season

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Taj Thweatt & Isaiah Cottrell Enroll at WVU

The Mountaineers welcome a pair of highly talented newcomers to the program

Schuyler Callihan

Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Defensive Commit

Taking an in-depth look at what each defensive commit brings to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Linebacker Mikai Gbayor

The Mountaineers are squarely in the picture for 2021 linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU OL Commit Tomas Rimac Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: Tshiebwe Hitting Threes & Looking Bigger in Latest Workout Video

Oscar Tshiebwe looks like he is on a mission to dominate in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mtneerfan

BREAKING: 2021 OL Tomas Rimac Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their eleventh commitment of the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for West Virginia

Does the ESPN FPI love or hate the Mountaineers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 6 | WVU TE Commit Victor Wikstrom

West Virginia commit Victor Wikstrom joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Kaden Prather Highlights & Analysis

An in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan