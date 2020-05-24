MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 WR Rodney Hill Looking to Build Relationship with WVU Staff

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, class of 2022 wide receiver Rodney Hill of Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, GA.

"I was shocked to receive one from [WVU]," Hill said. "I like the program and the way they run the system over there. Coach Vic [Koenning] and coach [Gerad] Parker really liked my film and extended me the offer. Haven't got the chance to build a relationship yet, but it's going to start building soon."

Hill also holds offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, East Carolina, and South Alabama. No schools stand out to Hill at the moment, but he knows exactly what he wants to see in his recruitment. "A school that'll make me feel like I'm at home and that'll prepare me for the world and hopefully the draft."

Hill informs Mountaineer Maven that he does intend on taking a visit to West Virginia, but is uncertain as to when due to the coronavirus blocking visits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

An in-depth look at which recruits are highly interested in West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

FOX BET Releases Big 12 Title Odds for Each Team

Can the Mountaineers surprise in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

2021 Offensive Lineman Earns WVU Offer, Talks Future Visit

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Tykee Smith Predicting Big Things in 2020

West Virginia's star safety feeling good about the upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Approves Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Big 12 Board of Directors approve staggered return for student-athletes this summer

Christopher Hall

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Treylan Davis Interview

West Virginia's latest football commit joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

WVU Offers 2023 RB with NFL Bloodlines

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

2022 Wide Receiver Says WVU Offer "Didn't Feel Real"

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Announces 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown takes another step in educating his student-athletes

Christopher Hall

Holton added to Best Virginia

Press Virginia veteran Jonathan Holton signs with Best Virginia

Christopher Hall