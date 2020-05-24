2022 WR Rodney Hill Looking to Build Relationship with WVU Staff

Last week, class of 2022 wide receiver Rodney Hill of Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, GA.

"I was shocked to receive one from [WVU]," Hill said. "I like the program and the way they run the system over there. Coach Vic [Koenning] and coach [Gerad] Parker really liked my film and extended me the offer. Haven't got the chance to build a relationship yet, but it's going to start building soon."

Hill also holds offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, East Carolina, and South Alabama. No schools stand out to Hill at the moment, but he knows exactly what he wants to see in his recruitment. "A school that'll make me feel like I'm at home and that'll prepare me for the world and hopefully the draft."

Hill informs Mountaineer Maven that he does intend on taking a visit to West Virginia, but is uncertain as to when due to the coronavirus blocking visits.

