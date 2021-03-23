2022 WVU OL Target Ka'Marii Landers Announces Decision Date

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Ka'Marii Landers (6'5", 300 lbs) of Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will be making his college decision on May 9th between Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, and West Virginia.

When asked what intrigued him about the WVU program, Landers immediately pointed to the effort the coaching staff has put forth in recruiting him.

"It was multiple reasons at first. I like how they are staying on top of me during this hard recruiting process the whole time. Coach [Dontae] Wright, Coach [Chad] Scott, and Coach Neal [Brown] are all great guys, and I'm looking forward to building a stronger relationship with them," Landers said. "Plus, it's not too far away from home to where my family can come to visit, so I really liked that too. Family plays a big part in this too."

Landers told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia sits somewhere in the middle of his top list and is trending toward the top.

