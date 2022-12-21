Skip to main content

2023 CB Amare Snowden Announces College Decision

West Virginia misses out on a top corner.

Moments ago, class of 2023 cornerback Amare Snowden just announced that he has signed with Wisconsin. Snowden chose the Badgers over West Virginia, Cincinnati, Howard, and Colorado.

CB Amare Snowden

Height: 6'3" Weight: 195

Hometown: Roseville, Michigan

High School: Roseville

Power Five Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oe Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, 

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Ohio, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan

Evaluation:

At 6'3", using his length and speed, Snowden can cover a lot of ground on the back end of the defense.

He can play up in coverage to defend the quick pass and high point the ball for a momentum-changing interception. 

Highlights:

