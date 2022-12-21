2023 CB Amare Snowden Announces College Decision

Moments ago, class of 2023 cornerback Amare Snowden just announced that he has signed with Wisconsin. Snowden chose the Badgers over West Virginia, Cincinnati, Howard, and Colorado.

CB Amare Snowden

Height: 6'3" Weight: 195

Hometown: Roseville, Michigan

High School: Roseville

Power Five Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oe Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse,

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Ohio, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan

Evaluation:

At 6'3", using his length and speed, Snowden can cover a lot of ground on the back end of the defense.

He can play up in coverage to defend the quick pass and high point the ball for a momentum-changing interception.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly