2023 DE David Ojiegbe "Really Enjoyed" His Time in Morgantown

The St. John's High School product made his first trip to West Virginia Univeristy

Class of 2023 defensive end David Ojiegbe said his first visit to Morgantown was "great" and 'really enjoyed it".

2023 DE David Ojiegbe running through a drill at the Under Armour All-American camp in Baltimore. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

"Coaches were very nice and cool people to talk to," said Ojiegbe. "(It) felt like they were speaking from the heart and kept it 100 the whole time." Also, adding that he spent most of his time with defensive line coach AJ Jackson, discussing the defensive line and the everyday life for a West Virginia football player.

The football program recently updated its facilities, and Ojiegbe walked away impressed.

"Facilites were great and the new additions look wonderful, he said, adding "it felt surreal."

The 6'4" 245-lb defensive end from St. Johns High School (Washington DC) recently received an offer from West Virginia in May. At the time, he only had a handful of power five offers from Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Penn State. Since then, his list has continued to grow with Minnesota, Virginia, and Tennessee added in the mix and undoubtedly, the offers will continue to roll in up until and during his upcoming junior season.

Ojiegbe plans to take another visit this fall to attend a home game, but nothing is official as of yet.

