2023 Defensive End Daniel Harris "Very Excited" About West Virginia Offer

Neal Brown and company have been putting some of their attention on evaluating and offering members of the 2023 recruiting class. One of the most recent offers was sent out to defensive end Daniel Harris of Palm Bay Senior High School in Melbourne, Florida.

"It was exciting to know that a school and coaching staff believes in you enough to offer you. I was very excited because I am a big fan of Tavon Austin and I thought about how he made it to the NFL from there," Harris told Mountaineer Maven. "Coach Chad Scott has a good relationship with my coach and teammate, KeyShawn Spencer (2021 target)."

With Scott's connections, it seems like the two will have a solid relationship in the future when they are able to have conversations. "Anyone that good with my coach and KeyShawn will likely be good with me too." He also added that he loves the idea of he and Spencer teaming up at the college level. "Man, that would be crazy! I would love to play beside him! He and his family are like family to me. There are a couple of great players on our team that I would like to play with. We have something special about to take place at Palm Bay High. You will hear a few other names blowing up in recruiting very soon."

Harris tells Mountaineer Maven that he is "definitely going to try to make it up there" for a visit. "We were planning a couple weeks to go to camps and visits this summer, but we will see how it all plays out now." Thanks to the pandemic, Harris may have to wait to make his anticipated visit to Morgantown.

At the moment, Harris holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, USC, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic, UMass, and a couple of others. When asked if there were any schools sticking out to him, he responded, "Not yet. There was something special about my first offer, coming from Florida. It's that moment when you realize that everything you have been working for is coming to reality. But right now, I don't have a leader. I do like West Virginia and I am excited to get up there once all this clears up."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.