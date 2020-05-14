MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2023 Defensive End Receives WVU Offer, Looking to Set Up Visit Soon

Schuyler Callihan

Class of 2023 defensive end/linebacker Cameron Lenhardt (6'3", 230-pounds) of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey received an offer from West Virginia assistant Travis Trickett.

"It's an honor. It's a great program with great people," Lenhardt said of the Mountaineers' offer.

Due to being a freshman, Lenhardt has not been able to speak with the coaching staff just yet, but is hoping to schedule a visit sometime soon. "We haven't gotten the chance to set anything up with the virus, but I'm pretty sure we're going to set something up after.," he stated.

He also currently holds offers from Miami, Tennessee, Rutgers, Boston College, Pitt, Maryland, Nebraska, Syracuse, and several others. All schools seem to be at an even playing field right now for him as he is letting the process play out and "focusing on keeping my grades high and getting better."

Lenhardt is viewed as a hybrid type of player that can line up at both linebacker and as a pass rusher off of the edge. It is a position the Mountaineers are trying to stock up on and getting in early with the 2023 class will be key in landing some of these top recruits.

What recruiting questions do you have for us? Be sure to use the comment section below to submit your Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag questions!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL in West Virginia?

Several NFL teams may be forced to change their plans in preparation for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Several WVU Greats Stand Out to 2022 Defensive End

The West Virginia coaching staff has extended another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Mental Health is Top Priority for Neal Brown

WVU head coach Neal Brown has made player mental health his top priority

Christopher Hall

WVU Offers 2021 JUCO Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott

The Mountaineers extend offer to junior college linebacker

Jonathan Martin

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 1 Player Unveiled

Do you agree with the top spot in our rankings?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2022 Corner Earns West Virginia Offer, Shows Major Interest

Several Power Five schools have offered Jaeden Gould, now the Mountaineers join the list

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offers 2022 DE Q'yaeir Price

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

2023 Running Back Cedrick Baxter Jr. Latest to Receive West Virginia Offer

Another offer has been sent out by the Mountaineers' coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for 2021 Defensive End

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for top 2021 pass rusher

Jonathan Martin

Will Josh Norwood Make the Seahawks' 53-Man Roster?

Former Mountaineer defensive back Josh Norwood went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but landed in Seattle as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

potterhawk