2023 Defensive End Receives WVU Offer, Looking to Set Up Visit Soon

Class of 2023 defensive end/linebacker Cameron Lenhardt (6'3", 230-pounds) of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey received an offer from West Virginia assistant Travis Trickett.

"It's an honor. It's a great program with great people," Lenhardt said of the Mountaineers' offer.

Due to being a freshman, Lenhardt has not been able to speak with the coaching staff just yet, but is hoping to schedule a visit sometime soon. "We haven't gotten the chance to set anything up with the virus, but I'm pretty sure we're going to set something up after.," he stated.

He also currently holds offers from Miami, Tennessee, Rutgers, Boston College, Pitt, Maryland, Nebraska, Syracuse, and several others. All schools seem to be at an even playing field right now for him as he is letting the process play out and "focusing on keeping my grades high and getting better."

Lenhardt is viewed as a hybrid type of player that can line up at both linebacker and as a pass rusher off of the edge. It is a position the Mountaineers are trying to stock up on and getting in early with the 2023 class will be key in landing some of these top recruits.

