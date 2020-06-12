2023 OL Joshua Miller "Immediately Fell in Love With WVU"

Last month, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller of Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

"I was super excited," Miller said of the Mountaineers' offer. "When I went up there for a visit, I immediately fell in love with the school. It was an amazing feeling because I was waiting for that one since I visited the school!"

Miller believes that West Virginia is heading in the right direction and loves the vibe he got from the coaching staff while on his visit. "It’s a great program that continues to get better and definitely will be one of the top programs in college football. Coach Addae showed a lot of love when I first went there and he made sure that me and my teammates had a great time," Miller said. "Coach Addae is a great person and really genuinely cares for his players and recruits."

Miller also told Mountaineer Maven that he was blown away by the campus and facilities and is ready to make another visit this fall for a game.

He currently holds other offers from Maryland, Pitt, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Although it is early in his recruitment, Miller says that Florida State, Virginia, and Liberty are a few schools that he really likes and has had interest from Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

