2023 OL Nearing Decision, Set to Visit WVU This Weekend

West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class is nearing maximum capacity and here in a few months, the coaching staff will completely shift their focus to the class of 2023. One 2023 target that recently put WVU in his top eight list of schools will be on hand for this week's game at Oklahoma State - Dylan Senda (6'5", 275 lbs) of Divine Child HS in Dearborn, Michigan.

"WVU landed in my top eight because I have built a great relationship with their staff. They have treated me well from the start," Senda told Mountaineer Maven. "The relationships I have with them stick out to me the most but I also love the location of the campus. They're a big-time program that is hungry for more."

The other seven schools that are in Senda's top eight include Cincinnati, Iowa, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, and Michigan. A decision date has not been set at this time but he is inching closer to putting an end to his recruitment.

"I am getting closer to a decision. I won't drag it out for too much longer. I most likely won't be cutting the list down further."

This weekend's visit could put West Virginia in a great spot to land the 2023 offensive lineman.

