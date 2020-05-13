2023 Running Back Cedrick Baxter Jr. Latest to Receive West Virginia Offer

Class of 2023 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. (6", 195-pounds) of Edgewater High School in Orlando, FL has earned an offer from West Virginia.

"I was very happy to receive an offer from West Virginia University! I know they produce a lot of good talent," Baxter Jr. said. "Karl Joseph went to the high school I go to and I really like Tavon Austin, so I wouldn't mind playing for them."

Baxter Jr. currently holds offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Central Florida. As far as leaders are concerned, there is one school in particular that is sticking out to him. "Florida State because that is my dream school, but I could end up going anywhere," he stated.

With no decision or top lists coming anytime soon from Baxter, he is in the evaluating process of his recruitment. Trying to gauge which schools could be the best fit for him both academically and athletically. "My dad and I have a close relationship, so I want to be around a team and coaches who are like a family. Also, once I figure what I want to major in that will be a big decision too."

Baxter informed Mountaineer Maven that a visit could happen once the virus settles down, but has not made any plans as of today.

