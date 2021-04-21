Versatile 2024 WR Receives First Offer From WVU

Anthony Reagan is a freshman, but his highlight tape was impressive enough to receive an early offer from WVU.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Anthony Reagan (5’9”, 175 lbs) received his first offer this week from West Virginia. It’s still early in the freshman’s career, but the offer is well-earned.

“I was very surprised,” Reagan said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I was actually coming home from my 7-on-7 tournament when I got the call. It just shocked me and I was very thankful.”

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Reagan. Reagan said they had a great conversation on the phone when he received the offer, and he’s looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Scott.

Regan is a quick, versatile player who's created a lot of highlights for Woodbury High School in New Jersey during his freshman year. He is already familiar with West Virginia and one of its recent football legends.

“It’s a great program. I always watched them when I was growing up,” Reagan said. “I actually try to model my game after Tavon Austin.”

A look at Reagan’s highlight tape certainly evokes thoughts of talented athletes like Tavon Austin. While Reagan had an outstanding freshman campaign, he knows he needs to improve over the next few years before playing at the next level.

“I have to improve on my route running more,” Reagan said. “I want to be able to line up anywhere on the field.”

Obviously, it’s very early in Reagan’s high school career to be receiving a Power 5 offer. Reagan said that in a couple of years down the road, he will remember West Virginia being the first school to acknowledge his talent and extend an offer.

