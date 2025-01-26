Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: 2025 ATH Chamarryus Bomar Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia adds to the 2025 recruiting class.

Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment from class of 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar (5'10", 180 lbs) of Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina.

Bomar was previously committed to Appalachian State, where he was recruited by new West Virginia corners coach Rod West. He played both ways in high school and finished his senior season catching 43 passes for 1,293 yards and 19 touchdowns at receiver while recording 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and five interceptions (two pick-sixes).

Bomar chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Tulane, UAB, USF, Virginia Tech, and a few others. He will sign in February and arrive on campus later this offseason. He is expected to play on the defensive side of the ball.

