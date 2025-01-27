2025 CB Armoni Weaver Commits to West Virginia
Although they've turned much of their attention to the transfer portal and future recruiting classes, the West Virginia coaching staff isn't quite finished with the 2025 recruiting class.
Over the weekend, the Mountaineers secured a commitment from Anderson, South Carolina cornerback Armoni Weaver (5'10", 170 lbs) of Westside High School. One day before he made his decision, his high school teammate, CB Chamarryus Bomar, made his commitment to West Virginia.
Weaver initially committed to play at Appalachian State, where he was recruited by new WVU corners coach Rod West. He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Missouri, Old Dominion, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and others.
WVU's 2025 recruiting class
Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.
Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, CB Armoni Weaver, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.
